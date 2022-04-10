Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $10,412,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 368,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $79,818,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

Visa stock opened at $216.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $415.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.81 and a 200-day moving average of $216.23.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

