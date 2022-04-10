Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $33,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,893,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

APD stock opened at $251.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.45 and its 200 day moving average is $273.78.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

