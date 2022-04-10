Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gordon Tunstall purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Helling purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110 and have sold 9,990 shares valued at $151,909. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

