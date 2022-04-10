Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 12.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.23.

AR stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

