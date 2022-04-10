Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 4,617 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $111.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.73 and its 200-day moving average is $176.13.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.78.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.