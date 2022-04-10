EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Trading 3.1% Higher

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.69. 2,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 12,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.61.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$283.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75.
EMX Royalty Company Profile (CVE:EMX)
