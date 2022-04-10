Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Hits $0.0005

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $771,637.79 and approximately $9,830.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.66 or 0.00268450 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00012659 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005035 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001696 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.02 or 0.00271630 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000583 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00022338 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

