Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.41

Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $1.24. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 53,549 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Focus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 79.94% and a negative return on equity of 161.01%. Analysts anticipate that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFOI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 207.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 51,746 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

