Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Energy Transfer posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

ET stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,621,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 179,780 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 17.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 20,551 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after buying an additional 695,415 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

