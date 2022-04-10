Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Receives $14.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ NETI opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Eneti has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20.

Eneti ( NASDAQ:NETI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eneti will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Eneti during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,900,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Eneti by 19.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,016,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 164,924 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP lifted its holdings in Eneti by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 960,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 52,577 shares during the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eneti by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 603,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 444,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Eneti during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,356,000.

Eneti Inc engages in the marine-based renewable energy business. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels serving the offshore wind industry. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

