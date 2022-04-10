EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target Cut to $29.00

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.39% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.
Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81. EngageSmart has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $38.83.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.
EngageSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.