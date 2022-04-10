EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target Cut to $29.00

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81. EngageSmart has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.94 million. Research analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.