Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 89338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 72,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $936,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

