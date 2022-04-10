Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Envista were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Envista by 69.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Envista by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Envista by 12,000.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth $199,000.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $287,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 8,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $402,958.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,488 shares of company stock worth $7,608,414 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

