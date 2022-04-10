Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point cut shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $384.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Shares of MKTX opened at $281.06 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $279.43 and a 12 month high of $546.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.48 and its 200-day moving average is $377.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 196.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after buying an additional 41,921 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MarketAxess by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in MarketAxess by 35.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,981,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

