Eric P. Palmer Sells 8,126 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CI opened at $257.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

