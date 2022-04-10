ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL) Trading Down 1.2%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.93 and last traded at $31.93. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 37,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92.

