Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $963.25

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 963.25 ($12.63) and traded as high as GBX 975 ($12.79). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 967 ($12.68), with a volume of 56,604 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 921.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 963.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

In related news, insider Leslie Van de Walle acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 928 ($12.17) per share, for a total transaction of £46,400 ($60,852.46). Also, insider Andrew Rashbass acquired 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 898 ($11.78) per share, for a total transaction of £40,005.90 ($52,466.75). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,955 shares of company stock valued at $10,888,090.

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fast Markets, Financial & Professional Services, and Asset Management. The Fast Market segment provides commodity price benchmarks and analysis to its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, forest products, and agriculture industries.

