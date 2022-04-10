Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $9.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $9.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $9.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.76. Everest Re Group reported earnings per share of $6.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $33.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.15 to $34.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $38.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.40 to $40.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RE traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.82. The company had a trading volume of 168,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,165. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.73. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $234.87 and a twelve month high of $308.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.