Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OGN traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,235. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

