Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,485. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.69 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.35 and its 200 day moving average is $271.40.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.