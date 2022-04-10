Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 10,000 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.08% of Lantronix worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lantronix by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 526,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LTRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantronix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.11.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,216.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $82,137.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,412 shares of company stock worth $157,674. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LTRX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.76. 178,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,250. The company has a market capitalization of $234.23 million, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 2.29. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

