Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $1.31 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 467,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,437,000 after acquiring an additional 99,344 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,116.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 735,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,759,000 after acquiring an additional 725,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,043,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,751. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.59. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $61.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

