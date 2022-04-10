Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases Shares of 838 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $5,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $4.95 on Friday, hitting $349.15. The stock had a trading volume of 61,956,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,882,416. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.09 and a 200 day moving average of $370.20. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $316.00 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

