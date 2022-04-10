Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €33.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.80 ($25.05) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($29.67) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($41.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.55 ($35.77).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €24.40 ($26.81) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.52. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($36.23).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

