Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Position Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,050,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,385 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,448,000 after buying an additional 955,854 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 36.6% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,335,000 after buying an additional 604,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,771,000 after buying an additional 383,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 139.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 597,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,041,000 after buying an additional 347,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXAS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $140.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.86.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider D Scott Coward sold 5,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $407,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

