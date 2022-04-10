Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Blackstone (NYSE:BX) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.82.

BX opened at $114.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 758,862 shares of company stock valued at $48,643,887. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Blackstone by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

