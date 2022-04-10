Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) to “Neutral”

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fraport from €65.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($62.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fraport from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

