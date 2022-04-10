Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,250,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $195,284,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $136,543,000 after purchasing an additional 480,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Expedia Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after purchasing an additional 413,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 80.6% in the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 914,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $149,851,000 after purchasing an additional 407,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $179.79 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.78.

In other Expedia Group news, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total transaction of $793,375.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

