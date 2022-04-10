Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

XOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Shares of XOM opened at $86.84 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

