FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) will report $3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.26 and the lowest is $3.00. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings per share of $2.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $13.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $441.82. The stock had a trading volume of 384,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,361. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $419.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $306.86 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,190. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.2% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $8,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

