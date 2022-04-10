FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $444.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NYSE:FDS opened at $441.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $306.86 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,190. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $85,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

