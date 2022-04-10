FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 236.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 105.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on FOXF. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

