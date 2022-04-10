FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 725 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,882,000 after buying an additional 465,946 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,287,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 263,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 75,292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 835,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59,021 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,134,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average is $76.51. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $83.16.

