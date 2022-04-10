FDx Advisors Inc. Has $751,000 Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Celanese by 24.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,574,000 after acquiring an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Celanese by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,264,000 after buying an additional 94,971 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 26.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 5.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Celanese by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,114,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $144.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.91. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

