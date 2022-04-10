FDx Advisors Inc. Has $799,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Edison International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 143,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 104,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 585,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after buying an additional 42,548 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Edison International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.69. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $72.03.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

