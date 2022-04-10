FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMBL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.41.

BMBL stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $63.00.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin bought 35,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

