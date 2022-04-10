FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $671,000 Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,885 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Five9 by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,553,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,677,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

