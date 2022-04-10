FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,957 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Trupanion by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $84.96 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.49 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average of $102.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.55 and a beta of 2.06.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $340,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $68,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,750 in the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRUP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Trupanion Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.