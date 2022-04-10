FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $1.26 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

NYSE TTE opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

