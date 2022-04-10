FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,753.42.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $1,160.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,093.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1,265.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $858.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

