FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16,400.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 41,440 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDOC opened at $66.06 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.12.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.59.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

