Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Federal Signal reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. 271,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

