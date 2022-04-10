Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,144 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,062,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,313,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,427,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.54.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

