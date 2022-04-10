Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 11,711 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $42.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

