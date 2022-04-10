Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 12,377 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $31,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.79. 713,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,810. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

