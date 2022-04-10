Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 12,035 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $15,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 103,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $149.98 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.10 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.61 and a 200-day moving average of $152.13.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

