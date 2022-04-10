Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 3,192 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $45,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 109.3% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 472.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 7.0% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in S&P Global by 80.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,204,000 after acquiring an additional 230,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $413.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,309. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $363.54 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.18. The company has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.57.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.