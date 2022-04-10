Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,717 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,823,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,942 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,148 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,709 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,980 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND opened at $77.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.32. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $87.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.