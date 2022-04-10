Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,146 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,554,802,000 after purchasing an additional 201,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,620 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $837,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209,667 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,117. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

