Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,893 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.05% of Sysco worth $21,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average of $79.14. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

